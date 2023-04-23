The Toasted Frog’s Bismarck location announces permanent closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Toasted Frog in Bismarck just announced that it will be permanently closing its doors Sunday. The restaurant had previously announced a temporary closure with some new changes including a new ownership group taking over.

Co-Owner Jonathan Holth said in a statement: “Although we are saddened to be ending our time in Bismarck, we are proud of the twelve-year run we’ve had serving this community. We hoped to transition ownership of this location to another group, things just didn’t work out as we hoped.”

The closure of the Bismarck branch of The Toasted Frog does not impact their other locations.

