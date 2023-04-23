The Toasted Frog’s Bismarck location announces permanent closure

Toasted Frog
Toasted Frog(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Toasted Frog in Bismarck just announced that it will be permanently closing its doors Sunday. The restaurant had previously announced a temporary closure with some new changes including a new ownership group taking over.

Co-Owner Jonathan Holth said in a statement: “Although we are saddened to be ending our time in Bismarck, we are proud of the twelve-year run we’ve had serving this community. We hoped to transition ownership of this location to another group, things just didn’t work out as we hoped.”

The closure of the Bismarck branch of The Toasted Frog does not impact their other locations.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Elks Lodge
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Governor Doug Burgum
ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill
North Dakota Capitol
ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system
For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities

Latest News

Minnows at Lander's Gas Station
Gas stations may experience bait shortages due to winter kill
twins
First News at Ten Sportscast 4/22/23
d1 success
Former U-Mary guard Kai Huntsberry finishes historic season at North Texas, declaring for NBA Draft
stem spaces
Dickinson Public Schools celebrate six new STEM centers