High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (4/22/23 at 10:30 p.m.): Bismarck police arrested a 32-year-old man they say was involved in an officer-involved shooting and high-speed chase through Bismarck Saturday evening.

Police said Kyle Johnson was arrested at the scene after he exited the vehicle police were chasing with a handgun.

Investigators said officers shot Johnson who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being booked at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

One officer was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson is charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, and other drug-related charges.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per the department’s policy when a weapon is discharged.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/22/23 at 9:45 p.m.): Bismarck Police and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department had a heavy presence near the Elks Lodge Saturday evening.

A Bureau of Criminal Investigation truck was also on scene. A black sedan at the scene appeared to be under investigation.

Southbound traffic on Washington Street headed toward Expressway was blocked off as of 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with Your News Leader for the latest.

Police presence near Elks Lodge (KFYR)

