High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening

By Emmeline Ivy and Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (4/22/23 at 10:30 p.m.): Bismarck police arrested a 32-year-old man they say was involved in an officer-involved shooting and high-speed chase through Bismarck Saturday evening.

Police said Kyle Johnson was arrested at the scene after he exited the vehicle police were chasing with a handgun.

Investigators said officers shot Johnson who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being booked at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

One officer was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson is charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, and other drug-related charges.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per the department’s policy when a weapon is discharged.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/22/23 at 9:45 p.m.): Bismarck Police and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department had a heavy presence near the Elks Lodge Saturday evening.

A Bureau of Criminal Investigation truck was also on scene. A black sedan at the scene appeared to be under investigation.

Southbound traffic on Washington Street headed toward Expressway was blocked off as of 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with Your News Leader for the latest.

Police presence near Elks Lodge
Police presence near Elks Lodge(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Amid icy conditions, roughly a dozen or so vehicles came to a standstill on the hill going up...
Traffic jam: cars stuck on North Broadway Friday morning amid icy conditions
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant

Latest News

south washington
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana House speaker silences trans lawmaker for 2nd day
ND State Capitol
Transgender, library, child care bills move in North Dakota
Street foreman: Dickinson roads are twice as bad as last winter
Street foreman: Dickinson roads are twice as bad as last winter