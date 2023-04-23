Gas stations may experience bait shortages due to winter kill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish is expecting a good fishing season, but what happens if bait is scarce? One Bismarck gas station ran into trouble for a while sourcing bait, but now luckily their tank is full.

At Lander’s Gas Station customers come in and out all day for minnows. One of the managers has noticed this year it’s been really hard to get the bait, they had three days they were completely out. The manager says there are a couple of reasons bait has been hard to source.

“Just because of winter kill and access, too much snow and they can’t get to the ponds where they get their bait at and winter kill because just too much,” said Greg Vollan, the manager of Lander’s Gas Station.

Greg Vollan says he’s hoping supplies are okay now. His bait comes from Gackle, North Dakota.

