Gas stations may experience bait shortages due to winter kill

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish is expecting a good fishing season, but what happens if bait is scarce? One Bismarck gas station ran into trouble for a while sourcing bait, but now luckily their tank is full.

At Lander’s Gas Station customers come in and out all day for minnows. One of the managers has noticed this year it’s been really hard to get the bait, they had three days they were completely out. The manager says there are a couple of reasons bait has been hard to source.

“Just because of winter kill and access, too much snow and they can’t get to the ponds where they get their bait at and winter kill because just too much,” said Greg Vollan, the manager of Lander’s Gas Station.

Greg Vollan says he’s hoping supplies are okay now. His bait comes from Gackle, North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Elks Lodge
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Governor Doug Burgum
ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill
North Dakota Capitol
ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system
For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities

Latest News

minnow
Possible minnow shortage
twins
First News at Ten Sportscast 4/22/23
Toasted Frog
The Toasted Frog’s Bismarck location announces permanent closure
d1 success
Former U-Mary guard Kai Huntsberry finishes historic season at North Texas, declaring for NBA Draft