Earth Day vendor market and clothing swap in Bismarck

Earth Day event in Bismarck
Earth Day event in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people celebrated Earth Day Saturday in our area with different events that aim to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

At the Laughing Sun Brewing Company in Bismarck, an Earth Day vendor market and clothing swap took place. To gain entrance into the event, tickets had to be purchased online. All proceeds collected went to Project Love, which is an organization that sends clothes to villages in Africa.

All of the items for sale at the market were sourced locally and organizers said this helps with lowering carbon emissions. The clothing is also second-hand.

“All of our clothing vendors are vintage clothing, so then they thrift and re-sell or make their own. Everything that is here, isn’t a new product, everything is being reused, resold, so that way we can stop our clothing consumption for the Earth,” said Ashley Eide, organizer of the Earth Day vendor market and clothing swap.

This is the second year the market has taken place and over 100 tickets were sold.

