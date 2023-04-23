Dakota Woodturners hold Annual Spring Symposium

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Woodturners are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. They are a group that wants to promote the art of woodturning by getting together and sharing ideas.

This weekend, the group held their Annual Spring Symposium at the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy on the campus of Bismarck State College. The two-day symposium featured a gallery of members’ work and had classes for woodturners taught by well-known wood artists. The president of the Dakota Woodturners explains why it is important to hold this event every year.

“It helps expose the woodturners to outside professionals. It also gives us the opportunity to kind of share, to get some hands-on and actually turn, not just watch a YouTube video,” said Mark Kielpinski, president of Dakota Woodturners.

If you would like to learn more about woodturning or even become a member of the group, you can visit their website.

