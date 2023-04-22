Street foreman: Dickinson roads are twice as bad as last winter

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - This year’s cold, long winter has Dickinson’s public works team moving into overdrive to repair roads.

A Street Department foreman says they started repairs about a month ago and continue to work around the weather.

He says first they fill holes with omega mix and as it gets warmer, they patch dirt over them so it’s a permanent fix.

The foreman tells us roads are twice as bad as last winter, and in less than a month, they’ve applied 15 tons of omega mix.

He has advice for drivers on the roads.

“Slow down a little bit and pay more attention, that’s the best we can do, there is seven of us trying to cover over 350 miles, so it takes a lot,” said Eric Bruner, Street Department Foreman.

He adds that they are also crack sealing to prevent water from getting underneath the road.

