Street foreman: Dickinson roads are twice as bad as last winter
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - This year’s cold, long winter has Dickinson’s public works team moving into overdrive to repair roads.
A Street Department foreman says they started repairs about a month ago and continue to work around the weather.
He says first they fill holes with omega mix and as it gets warmer, they patch dirt over them so it’s a permanent fix.
The foreman tells us roads are twice as bad as last winter, and in less than a month, they’ve applied 15 tons of omega mix.
He has advice for drivers on the roads.
“Slow down a little bit and pay more attention, that’s the best we can do, there is seven of us trying to cover over 350 miles, so it takes a lot,” said Eric Bruner, Street Department Foreman.
He adds that they are also crack sealing to prevent water from getting underneath the road.
