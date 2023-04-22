ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate on Friday passed an amended version of a bill that overhauls the state’s employee retirement system.

HB 1040 turns a defined benefit plan to a defined contribution plan for new state hires, according to Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

The bill passed the Senate on second reading 28-19.

The bill now goes back to the House for concurrence on amendments, before going to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk for signature.

