ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol(kfyr)
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate on Friday passed an amended version of a bill that overhauls the state’s employee retirement system.

HB 1040 turns a defined benefit plan to a defined contribution plan for new state hires, according to Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

The bill passed the Senate on second reading 28-19.

The bill now goes back to the House for concurrence on amendments, before going to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk for signature.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated
Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated
Meet the unsung heroes who monitor the weather for Minot Air Force Base
Meet the unsung heroes who monitor the weather for Minot Air Force Base
Governor Doug Burgum
ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill
softball 4/21
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/21/23