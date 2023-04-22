ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, vetoed the $10 million private school voucher bill Friday.

The bill had been hotly contested this legislative session with lawmakers at odds over whether it help families in need connect to education that better serves children.

The legislation would have allocated $10 million to qualifying parents for private school tuition.

Proponents of the bill say it would help families meet the needs of their children despite their financial status. Meanwhile, those opposed say public funds should be reserved for public schools.

In a memo sent to lawmakers explaining his decision, the governor said, in part:

“In its final amended form, this bill is not the comprehensive solution we need. If falls short of meaningfully enhancing school choice – especially in rural areas far from any existing nonpublic schools – and lacks incentives to expand nontraditional options for K-12 education. The bill also lacks public transparency and accountability standards for the actual use of the proposed tuition offset payments.”

The bill now heads back to the Legislature, where it has to get a two-thirds majority in both chambers to survive.

