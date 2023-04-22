ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, vetoed the $10 million private school voucher bill Friday.

The bill had been hotly contested this legislative session with lawmakers at odds over whether it help families in need connect to education that better serves children.

The legislation would have allocated $10 million to qualifying parents for private school tuition.

Proponents of the bill say it would help families meet the needs of their children despite their financial status. Meanwhile, those opposed say public funds should be reserved for public schools.

In a memo sent to lawmakers explaining his decision, the governor said, in part:

“In its final amended form, this bill is not the comprehensive solution we need. If falls short of meaningfully enhancing school choice – especially in rural areas far from any existing nonpublic schools – and lacks incentives to expand nontraditional options for K-12 education. The bill also lacks public transparency and accountability standards for the actual use of the proposed tuition offset payments.”

The bill now heads back to the Legislature, where it has to get a two-thirds majority in both chambers to survive.

Related content:

ND Legislature considers voucher program bills for private and home school education

Voucher program bill for private school education passes ND House

ND Senate says ‘yes’ to voucher program for private school education

House approves $10 million for private school vouchers

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated
Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated
Meet the unsung heroes who monitor the weather for Minot Air Force Base
Meet the unsung heroes who monitor the weather for Minot Air Force Base
North Dakota Capitol
ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system
softball 4/21
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/21/23