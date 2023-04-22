Minot State adds pair of assistant athletic directors to staff

McKechnie's role includes cooperating with the Minot State Booster Club and Beaver Athletics...
McKechnie's role includes cooperating with the Minot State Booster Club and Beaver Athletics fundraising. Beckner will manage graduate staff, human resources responsibilities and will continue to manage the school's on-campus athletics facilities.(none)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State University Director of Athletics Kevin Forde announced the addition and promotion of Janna McKechnie and Ryan Beckner to and in the athletic department, respectively.

McKechnie has spent the past 12 years as the Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving.

The Minot State graduate will now be the Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations.

“I cannot think of anyone better suited to fill this role than Janna McKechnie,” said Forde.

The athletic department hired Beckner in 2021 as the Coordinator of Athletic Operations.

Beckner will be promoted to the Assistant Director for Internal Operations position.

“With the hiring of Janna and the promotion of Ryan, the athletic department staff is really poised to continue to do great things,” said Forde.

McKechnie’s role includes cooperating with the Minot State Booster Club and Beaver Athletics fundraising.

Beckner will manage graduate staff, human resources responsibilities and will continue to manage the school’s on-campus athletics facilities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Ellington Anderson
Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated
Kai Huntsberry
Former U-Mary guard Kai Huntsberry finishes historic season at North Texas, declaring for NBA Draft
Aggies softball team
Velva/Drake-Anamoose tops Garrison in MSU Bubble
Mariah McKeever
Minnesota State-Moorhead’s leading scorer signs with University of Mary as grad transfer