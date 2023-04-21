Williston police investigating early morning robbery attempt

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston police have two suspects in custody following a home burglary attempt early Friday morning.

Police responded to a report around 7 a.m. of a possibly burglary on the 2400 block of 22nd Street West. The victim reported someone had been inside their home.

Footprints outside the residence led police to a female suspect who was sleeping inside a vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Separate footprints led the officers to the arrest of a male suspect. Both names are being withheld at this time, and formal charges are pending.

Williston police are also asking homeowners living in the area of the incident to provide any video surveillance footage that may be helpful in the case. You’re asked to contact the Williston Police Department with any information at 577-1212.

