Velva/Drake-Anamoose tops Garrison in MSU Bubble

Aggies softball team
Aggies softball team(KFYR-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Velva/Drake-Anamoose Aggies softball team improved to 3-0 Thursday night with a 20-1 win over Garrison.

“Everyone was hitting pretty well on the team. I’m really proud of everyone’s fielding today. It’s good practice. It’s good to get out here and work on some things that we’re working on in practice,” said Halie Fletschock, a junior.

Velva is scheduled to play at Hazen on Tuesday.

