From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The historic Bismarck Depot, which was once a hub for passengers looking to ride on the Amtrak train, is set to receive a new lease on life.

For years, the building has sat vacant.

Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the building to resemble its former glory.

Built in the early 1900s, the Bismarck Depot building has played many roles throughout its history and has left its mark in the memory of the people who’ve come across it.

“I remember when it took over as a brewery,” said Bismarck resident Jason Hied.

“The Fiesta Via Mexican restaurant. It was such an awesome place to eat,” said Bismarck resident Beth Leischner.

“The Northern Pacific Railway. That’s where the passenger service stopped back in the day,” said Bismarck resident Hank Larson.

After the 1898 downtown fire that decimated parts of Bismarck, architects with the North Pacific Railway designed a new depot to keep the capitol connected to the rest of the country. Thus, the Bismarck Depot was born.

Architectural historian Lorna Meidinger said as a railway depot, the building brought movement and action to the city up until the late 70′s.

“In 1979, it was sold. The Amtrak shut down, that’s the passenger system along this rail line. And then, it turned into different openings and options,” said Meidinger.

The Bismarck Depot has been a transportation hub, housed a post office, restaurants, office space, and even a brewery.

But there’s one constant historians said this building has brought to the community.

“Excitement, I would say. It’s different. It was a hub of activity for almost its entire life,” said Meidinger.

Cam Knutson has a track record of successful renovations. He purchased the space with his father Ron and plans to transform it into a vibrant community center.

I got the chance to chat with Cam about his plans. He said he’s aiming for a specific type of restaurant for at least one portion of the building.

“Definitely the one thing I’ve seen over and over and over is both ‘bring back Fiesta Via or bring back a Mexican restaurant.’ And, I agree. I love that and would love to see that happen,” said owner and developer Cam Knutson.

The renovation calls for the preservation of the building’s historic architecture, and intricate details while also incorporating modern amenities and features.

“You’ll never see a building get built like this ever again. And so, to bring all that back to today’s time, we’re really honored to be a part of that. And we know that now’s the time to do it right and get this thing ready for the next 150 years,” said Knutson.

Knutson said plans aren’t yet set in stone, but an upstairs office space, restaurant, and parking lot to host events would be ideal.

Knutson said the goal is to finish renovations by the end of 2023.

Residents said they’re eager to see the building restored and for the new opportunities that it will bring.

