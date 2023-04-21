Traffic jam: cars stuck on North Broadway Friday morning amid icy conditions

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some motorists in north Minot did not have a typical commute Friday morning.

Amid icy conditions, roughly a dozen or so vehicles came to a standstill on the hill going up north Broadway, just north of Minot State.

A viewer captured footage of the stranded vehicles and shared it on social media.

Minot Police said there were eight reported crashes in Minot Friday morning, but only reports of property damage an no injuries.

The scene has since cleared.

