Suspect in Ward County firearms store burglary arrested following crash

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an attempted burglary at a firearms store near Surrey, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement responded to an attempted burglary at Nodak Arms around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Jason Kraft.

Investigators learned a window to the store had been broken, a screen removed and an alarm triggered, but the suspect was unable to completely enter the store due to bars blocking the window.

Security footage captured the suspect and the vehicle they were driving, and investigators said staff at the store said the person had been at the store earlier, wearing a tactical vest and military fatigues.

Kraft said that they were notified that the suspect, whom they had identified, was involved in a crash around 8 a.m. Friday morning in Minot.

Investigators said he was wearing the same clothing and his boot print matched one at the scene of the attempted burglary.

He’ll face a C-felony charge of attempted burglary and was held on a $5,000 bond.

