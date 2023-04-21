Snow mold popping up due to snow cover this year

Snow Mold
Snow Mold(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re driving around town and see what looks like cotton balls spread out on grass it’s likely to snow mold! It’s a fungal disease that pops up when snow cover melts on lawns.

Snow mold is prevalent in years like this because early snow cover began in November and lawns have been covered by a blanket of snow throughout the year. Extension agents say his year is worse than previous years.

“It’s typically something that’s going to thrive if once that snow is on it, if we’re kinda at that near freezing temperatures its ability to thrive at that because now that snow has provided insulation at those temperatures to just continue to kinda multiple,” said Kelsey Deckert, NDSU extension horticulture agent.

NDSU extension just recommends raking out the mold and preventing it in the fall by making sure lawns are mowed. Kelsey Deckert says when seeding look for ones that are less susceptible to snow mold.

