Skaters from Minot State win gold medal at World Cup of University Hockey

Two MSU Beavers played on Team USA in the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania this week,...
Two MSU Beavers played on Team USA in the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania this week, while six played on Team Canada.
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTA, Romania (KMOT) - The Minot State Beavers men’s hockey team has already claimed the title of national champions. Now, a select few can claim the title of world champions.

Two Beavers played on Team USA in the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania this week: Christian Kadolph and Jay Buchholz.

Kadolph also played two seasons for the Minot Minotauros.

Six players from this year’s MSU men’s hockey team also played on Team Canada: Carter Barley, Drew Carter, Joey Moffat, Brayden Pawluk, Davis Sheldon and Eric Soar.

The eight players faced off in the gold medal game. Team USA bested Team Canada 4-0 to claim the gold.

Kadolph and Buchholz each scored one goal in the championship win.

