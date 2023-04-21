Skaters from Minot State win gold medal at World Cup of University Hockey

CARTA, Romania (KMOT) - The Minot State Beavers men’s hockey team has already claimed the title of national champions. Now, a select few can claim the title of world champions.

Two Beavers played on Team USA in the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania this week: Christian Kadolph and Jay Buchholz.

Kadolph also played two seasons for the Minot Minotauros.

Six players from this year’s MSU men’s hockey team also played on Team Canada: Carter Barley, Drew Carter, Joey Moffat, Brayden Pawluk, Davis Sheldon and Eric Soar.

The eight players faced off in the gold medal game. Team USA bested Team Canada 4-0 to claim the gold.

Kadolph and Buchholz each scored one goal in the championship win.

