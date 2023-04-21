ND lawmakers tackle state budget

North Dakota lawmakers are looking to increase agency's budgets by 6% in the first year and...
North Dakota lawmakers are looking to increase agency's budgets by 6% in the first year and four percent in the second of the biennium.(none)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If passed, this year’s state budget could contain the largest compensation package for state employees ever in terms of dollars.

Lawmakers are looking to increase agency’s budgets by 6% in the first year and four percent in the second of the biennium.

Previous budget’s included raises of 1.5% for 2021 and 2% in 2022.

“It typically says that the increases are meant to be performance based and not across the board. So a 6% increase doesn’t not mean everybody gets 6%.  It means that’s what an agency’s budget is increased to allow for salary increases that would average 6% of the biennium,” said Joe Morrissett, Office of Management and Budget Director.

The budget has not been finalized yet but is expected to pass.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in February shooting
New Town man sentenced for February shooting
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

hockey 4/20
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/20/23
winter 4/20
KMOT First News at Six Weather 4/20/23
lions 4/20
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 4/20/23
more snow 4/20
KFYR First News at Six Weather 4/20/23