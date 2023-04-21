ND law enforcement testing device to detect ‘drugged driving’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - April 20th, or 4-20 as it’s known to members of certain circles is an important date. Law enforcement acknowledges this day is synonymous with increased recreational marijuana use, and with it, a greater potential for impaired driving.

Recently, Ballot Measure 2 lit up debate about drug use. The initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota did not receive enough public support to pass but Medical marijuana has been legal in North Dakota since 2017.

The past six years law enforcement has used field sobriety tests to check for impaired drivers, but now a new test is being used on motorists who police believe are driving under the influence of pot.

“Other states have been utilizing this exact device and they’ve had very good results. We just want to see if it works for our state and our officers, we’re a little more rural so we want to see if this is something we could utilize and something we could issue out to our own officers,” said Trooper Tarek Chase, Drug Enforcement Expert North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Vision Zero says this is all in step with their goal of zero traffic fatalities.

“I think it will help statistically. I think that we’ll be able to provide a lot more information if we know more about the drugs being used the people driving under the influence,” said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Breathalyzers are used to test for alcohol vapors and this portable device, known as Sotoxa Mobile Test System, would test for other drugs in a person’s oral fluid.

“So, it will be a positive or a negative test, so it’s not a quantitative value or a quantitative test but it’s an oral fluid test. basically, there’s is the device itself and separately sealed testing kits. Then you would open up a new kit, and there’s a collection device, then that collection device is inserted into the mouth then it absorbs enough saliva within the mouth and then that’s inserted into the machine and then the machine will analyze it,” said Chase.

After a short wait, the device will conclude its test and reveal a list of results which can be printed or stored inside the device.

This pilot program is tested on willing participants after an arrest.

State Troopers will compare the device test results against other tests for accuracy.

The Highway Patrol says each Sotoxa Mobile Test System costs $4,500 and each swab kit costs around $25 - $35.

