ND airline travel exceeds pre-pandemic levels for the first time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Air travel is on the up and up and North Dakota passenger rates have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reports commercial airline boarding numbers for last month reached more than 101,000 passengers. That’s an increase of almost 4 percent from last year. The last time that North Dakota surpassed 100,000 passengers in a month was February 2020. However, NDAC Executive Director Kyle Wanner says while demand is there, airlines are still facing pandemic-related challenges, like pilot shortages and capacity issues within airlines, which make it hard to keep up. Now, flight capacity is at about 80 percent.

“Our flights are relatively full, and I’m sure the people who are flying are experiencing that. Normally that would be an indication that we need additional flights being added into our system or larger aircraft to increase the number of seats that are available. The difficulty is that our airlines right now are just not able to accommodate that,” Wanner said. Still, NDAC reports five out of North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports had higher passenger numbers than during the same period last year. The Fargo Hector International Airport also achieved a new monthly passenger record with more than 48,000 boardings in March. Wanner says these are great indicators for the future of air travel.

