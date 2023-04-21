Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High softball team improved to 11-0 Friday morning with a 33-1 win over Watford City in the Minot State Bubble.

Ellington Anderson, a junior, tallied four hits in four at-bats. She added four runs batted in.

“Honestly our bats are going so well and I’m so happy for our team. We came into this thinking that maybe our bats would struggle, but we’re on fire right now,” said Ellington.

The Magi play Dickinson on Tuesday at the South Hill Complex in Minot.

