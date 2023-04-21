Minot High softball tops Watford City, still undefeated

Ellington Anderson
Ellington Anderson(KFYR-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High softball team improved to 11-0 Friday morning with a 33-1 win over Watford City in the Minot State Bubble.

Ellington Anderson, a junior, tallied four hits in four at-bats. She added four runs batted in.

“Honestly our bats are going so well and I’m so happy for our team. We came into this thinking that maybe our bats would struggle, but we’re on fire right now,” said Ellington.

The Magi play Dickinson on Tuesday at the South Hill Complex in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Great American Bike Race
Great American Bike Race returns to North Dakota State Penitentiary
Crime tape
Suspect in Ward County firearms store burglary arrested following crash
Bismarck Rural Fire Captain Ryan Melin
Despite late precip, grassfires still possible
Slick streets
Icy roads cause messy morning commute