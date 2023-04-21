Minnesota State-Moorhead’s leading scorer signs with University of Mary as grad transfer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off an All-NSIC 2022-2023 campaign, Mariah McKeever is staying in the Northern Sun to play basketball at the University of Mary.

McKeever announced via Twitter on March 28 that she was transferring from Minnesota State University-Moorhead to pursue her master’s degree.

A Second Team All-NSIC guard, McKeever led the Dragons with 15.5 points per game, and averaged 6.8 rebounds per game. She scored double figures in 23 of 27 games this winter, scoring 20 or more points six times.

She has one year of eligibility remaining.

