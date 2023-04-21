Meet the unsung heroes who monitor the weather for Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakotans are no strangers to inclement weather.

We see it all from blizzards to tornadoes and more.

But the weather can have a major impact on missions at Minot Air Force Base.

Haley Burchett introduces us to some of the unsung heroes that make sure the B52s and the Hueys can safely take to the skies.

These B-52s play a pivotal role in our nation’s defense but the mission doesn’t go off without the work done at the 5th Operational Support Squadron on Minot Air Force Base.

Senior Airman Christina Long and the weather flight team with the 5th OSS monitor the skies.

Long said that it’s crucial that they pay attention to certain details that go above and beyond the typical forecast.

“When civilian members or civilian agencies do weather, they’re doing a broad brush of things that are occurring. They are not catering that weather specifically to the needs of a certain agency or needs of a certain aircraft because the weather needs of a helicopter are going to be completely different than the needs of a civilian 747,” said Long.

Captain Stephen Bennett, the Weather Flight Commander on base, was stationed in Okinawa Japan before his assignment to Minot. He said after receiving a weather forecasting assignment in basic training, nine months of additional coaching is required before an airman is qualified to perform meteorologist duties.

“We’ll really oversee that they become subject matter experts for what we do and what missions we support here at Minot Air Force Base,” said Bennett.

Long showed us and explained what they’re looking for when forecasting. Their efforts can be best defined by their squadron emblem Excalibur, as the weather holds the ultimate power for successful missions.

Team members said Minot is tough to forecast for.

“The way things develop here is a lot different than it’s developed in any other place I’ve forecasted for. This definitely adds a challenge and it’s a learning curve to forecast for this location,” said NCOIC of Bomber Support, Joseph Burner.

Making sure the skies are clear, when it matters most.

The work they do does not stop with day-to-day functions.

According to Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs, they also contribute to meteorological weather studies and research.

