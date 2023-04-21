Marauders Baseball Records

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I’m guessing shortly after records started being kept, the saying “records are made to be broken” was spoken for the first time. Yesterday, the University of Mary baseball team had 4-all-time records broken. Three of them were accomplished by Jonathan Draheim. The senior righthander set new career marks for starts, wins and shutouts.

Draheim had a complete game shutout with 8 strikeouts against MN-Crookston.

Jonathan Draheim, U-Mary Pitcher, “this is something where I need this to happen, I’m more worried about the team winning first and foremost but to have that stuff come along with it that’s pretty special. We missed our covid year but to be able to come back for a 5th year and start my masters and to get to some of those records. It’s pretty special and honored and thankful that the University gave me this opportunity.”

Tanner Spencer, U-Mary Head Coach, “it’s been so cool to watch Johnny grow up from when he first got here to the Johnny that you see now, he’s so mature on the mound. He can weather the storm. He can throw any pitch in any count. You’re not going to see a fastball in a fastball count. He competes really, really, really hard and he’s somebody that deserves the legacy that he’s built here.”

The other record set yesterday was home runs in a single season for the team with 52.

When looking at the Northern Sun Conference standings, the Marauders are 4 games out of a playoff spot.

Spencer, “We put ourselves in a situation where our back is kind of on the mat and we got to sit here and swing. I don’t think that we’ve performed to the level that we expected and our kids expected and I think we got a chance here and and yes, that line is looming.”

The line Spencer is talking about is the top 8 in the conference make the playoffs. U-Mary has 13-games left in the regular season schedule. Next up is Saturday in St. Cloud.

