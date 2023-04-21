Man identified in deadly Stutsman County crash

By Alix Larsen and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 74-year-old Ypsilanti, North Dakota, man has died after a crash in Stutsman County. North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened just before noon on Friday, April 21, about three miles west of Ypsilanti.

According to the crash report, Kenneth Anderson was going east on County Road 38 when he lost control of his Jeep after driving over slush on the road. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled.

Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected; he died from his injuries.

