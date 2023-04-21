Icy roads cause messy morning commute

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Usually this time of year we’re slowing down for construction zones, but Friday morning some motorists in Bismarck and Mandan were slowing down because of weather conditions, others...not so much.

Wet, heavy snow combined with cold temperatures made driving conditions difficult once again as some roads became icy. The Bismarck Police Department responded to 18 car accidents between 7 and 10 a.m., while the Mandan Police reported five. Mandan Police say they believe their numbers were lower due to less congestion and fewer main arteries for travel.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.