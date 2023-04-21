Great American Bike Race returns to North Dakota State Penitentiary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike is in its 27th year and many people, including residents at the State Penitentiary have participated in the past. Since the pandemic inmates have not been able to contribute until Friday.

Money is not the only thing being raised at the State Penitentiary. Sportsmanship and hope are shifting spirits into a higher gear.

“Just because you are here doesn’t mean you can’t do something to give back to your community,” said resident Thomas.

Residents were off to the races participating in the Great American Bike Race.

“We like to be involved in the community as much as we can and bringing this event was huge for the community,” said Community Resource Manager Travis Collins.

For some residents like Louis, the reason for peddling in the event hits close to home.

“It’s to help raise money for everybody that needs it. I grew up with a family that was low on funds and couldn’t do much. It’s good to give back to the community,” said Louis.

24 teams of six geared up to ride. Each saddled up for 20 minutes.

“If you just kind of look around in here you can see the smiles on their face, they are all enjoying themselves,” said Collins.

Though these residents have some steep hills to climb in their personal lives, they say that won’t stop them from helping the community.

“We are still people, and we still care about other people. And I mean there is nobody more deserving of our time than these kids and our own,” said Thomas.

The Great American Bike Races takes place on May 6.

The Missouri River Correctional Center also participated on Friday; the facility had 11 teams.

Residents are also planning to hold a food drive for Ministry on the Margins next month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.