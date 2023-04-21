Gov. Burgum signs bill banning transgender healthcare for minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota doctors will no longer be able to perform sex reassignment surgeries or prescribe hormone treatments to transgender minors.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed House Bill 1254 Wednesday which makes it illegal for doctors to perform gender-affirming care on minors.

Minors looking to transition are usually prescribed puberty blockers and sometimes hormone treatment.

Supporters of the bill said this can cause irreversible damage to children’s bodies.

Legislators said that they are not trying to punish kids. However those against the bill this damages an already marginalized group.

“The doctors are adults, they know better. They know where they’re at. And I firmly believe a law without teeth in it is not a law,” said Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen.

“This harmful legislation further stigmatized, isolates and negates the real lived experiences of gender diverse people in our communities. Transgender youth and their families deserve our support, people should be allowed to express their authentic selves and seek the medical care they need without interference from politician,” said Katie Christensen director of ND Planned Parenthood.

Doctors who previously testified on the bill said they never perform sex reassignment surgeries on minors.

Gov. Burgum has been sent two other transgender bills, one dealing with sports participation and another with bathroom usage.

