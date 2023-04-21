Former NDSU Bison now NFL prospect

From walk-on Tight End to NFL Draft Prospect; the rise of Bison Offensive Lineman Cody Mauch
From walk-on Tight End to NFL Draft Prospect; the rise of Bison Offensive Lineman Cody Mauch
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU football wrapped up in Frisco back in January, but football isn’t over for recent North Dakota State University graduate and NFL prospect Cody Mauch.

The native of Hankinson, North Dakota, tells Valley News Live he has been training and meeting with different professional teams.

The walk-on player was a fan favorite at NDSU, and is hoping to make it on the professional level. Beyond being 6′6″ and 302 pounds, Mauch says he brings a lot to the game.

“The versatility, the ability to play any of the five spots on the offensive line. It’s definitely something that would set me apart from guys. I have a pretty good knowledge for the game, knowing where to be, what to do, understanding leverage in our playbook,” Mauch said.

Mauch says he wants to thank everyone for the love, and for following and supporting him throughout his career.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Governor Doug Burgum
ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill
Amid icy conditions, roughly a dozen or so vehicles came to a standstill on the hill going up...
Traffic jam: cars stuck on North Broadway Friday morning amid icy conditions
Measuring the snow
2022-2023 snow season ranks number two historically in Bismarck

Latest News

FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana House speaker silences trans lawmaker for 2nd day
ND State Capitol
Transgender, library, child care bills move in North Dakota
Street foreman: Dickinson roads are twice as bad as last winter
Street foreman: Dickinson roads are twice as bad as last winter
2022-2023 snow season ranks number two historically in Bismarck
2022-2023 snow season ranks number two historically in Bismarck
Great American Bike Race returns to North Dakota State Penitentiary
Great American Bike Race returns to North Dakota State Penitentiary