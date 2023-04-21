Despite late precip, grassfires still possible

Bismarck Rural Fire Captain Ryan Melin
Bismarck Rural Fire Captain Ryan Melin(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us probably think grassfires are low priority with all the moisture we received over the last 24 hours, but the Bismarck Rural Fire Department is still ready to respond.

They say back in 2021 grassfires burned more than 100 thousand extra acres. Despite the excessive amounts of precipitation we saw this year, soil moisture levels are still low.  But once all the snow melts into the ground, the fire danger should decrease.

“Our cool temperatures, our late snow we got today should keep us moderate for any kind of large fire growth,” said Bismarck Rural Fire Captain Ryan Melin. Captain Melin said once the temps warm up and vegetation comes back to life it will drink up all the soil moisture, how much moisture is leftover will determine grassfire danger. Using websites like ndresponse.gov to check for drought conditions can be helpful to the public.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Crime tape
Suspect in Ward County firearms store burglary arrested following crash
Slick streets
Icy roads cause messy morning commute
5th Operational Support Squadron on Minot Air Force Base
Meet the unsung heroes who monitor the weather for Minot Air Force Base
Kai Huntsberry
Former U-Mary guard Kai Huntsberry finishes historic season at North Texas, declaring for NBA Draft