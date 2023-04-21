Despite late precip, grassfires still possible

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us probably think grassfires are low priority with all the moisture we received over the last 24 hours, but the Bismarck Rural Fire Department is still ready to respond.

They say back in 2021 grassfires burned more than 100 thousand extra acres. Despite the excessive amounts of precipitation we saw this year, soil moisture levels are still low. But once all the snow melts into the ground, the fire danger should decrease.

“Our cool temperatures, our late snow we got today should keep us moderate for any kind of large fire growth,” said Bismarck Rural Fire Captain Ryan Melin. Captain Melin said once the temps warm up and vegetation comes back to life it will drink up all the soil moisture, how much moisture is leftover will determine grassfire danger. Using websites like ndresponse.gov to check for drought conditions can be helpful to the public.

