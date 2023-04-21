Dakota College at Bottineau hosts water festival educational events

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Water flows through many aspects of our lives and volunteers with the North Central Education Cooperative shared some lessons about water with students Thursday at Dakota College of Bottineau.

Fifth and sixth graders came in droves for the annual water festival.

Crystal LaFountain, fifth grade teacher said her recent lesson plans involved the water cycle, contamination and pollution.

“It definitely helps out, and I love the hands on activity that they’re going to do today,” said LaFountain.

Here, students become environmental chemists, testing for ground water pollutants. They’re using the straw as a drill.

Avery Santjer said the activities helped her understand a watershed a bit more.

“We get to actually have a visual and in classroom you just talk about it. You see it in a book,” said Santjer.

Angie Bartholomay science professor at DCB said doing is strongest way to learn.

Students painted while an instructor talked about fish habitats.

They dove into underwater reefs in the dome.

These youngsters may not be experienced chemists, but they still examined its behavior. Bartholomay brought the program to the school a decade ago.

“This year is our biggest year with 460 students registered,” said Bartholomay.

They have about 30 volunteers overall, including college and high school students.

These water tours are sponsored by the North Dakota Water Commission and they are held throughout the school year in multiple counties.

