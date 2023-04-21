Cargo containing gold worth nearly $15 million stolen from Toronto airport, police say

A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night,...
A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night, according to police.(gerenme via Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a cargo container worth nearly an estimated $15 million has been stolen from an airport in Toronto.

Authorities said that cargo was unloaded from an aircraft at the Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday night and was transported to a holding facility.

However, it was then removed by “illegal means,” according to police.

Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn, with Peel Regional Police, released further details regarding the theft on Thursday.

“The container contained a high-value shipment. It did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value,” said Duivesteyn, estimating the contents are worth about $15 million ($20 million Canadian dollars).

Currently, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information on potential suspects or the airline involved.

Police would not speculate on whether this was a “professional” job, saying it was too early in the investigation.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority declined to immediately comment, citing the situation remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in February shooting
New Town man sentenced for February shooting
Vehicle pursuit SD
Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter
Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National...
MyPillow founder ordered to pay $5M in election data dispute
For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities
More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars
The past six years law enforcement has used field sobriety tests to check for impaired drivers,...
ND law enforcement testing device to detect ‘drugged driving’