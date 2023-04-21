Bird flu confirmed in commercial turkey flock in Dickey County

File photo: Turkey farm affected by avian influenza
File photo: Turkey farm affected by avian influenza(WHSV)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says a commercial turkey flock in Dickey County has highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture are working closely with USDA-APHIS and local officials in the response.

The area has been quarantined and the flock is being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Domestic birds within about six miles of the affected farm are being contacted and monitored. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

The detection triggers the suspension of poultry/bird events in Dickey County. If no new cases emerge in 30 days, the suspension will be automatically lifted.

“Remember to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from other birds and practice enhanced biosecurity,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Birds should be kept indoors, especially during the spring and fall migration.”

The Department of Agriculture says there is no immediate public health concern. The risk to people from HPAI is low despite the disease often being fatal for birds. No human infections with these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

“This is the first case of HPAI in poultry in the state this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

Avian influenza exists in many wild birds and can be transmitted by contact with infected birds or ingestion of infected food and water.

More information about avian influenza is available at www.ndda.nd.gov/avian-influenza and from the USDA-APHIS at www.aphis.usda.gov.

