Abortion ban bill heads to Governor’s desk

Several states have been fighting to protect abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court...
Several states have been fighting to protect abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.(MGN)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortion is one of the many controversial social issues the legislature has been debating this session.

Senate Bill 2150 was passed in the house and senate this week by veto proof margins and now all it needs to become law is the Governor’s signature.

Supporters of the bill say it cleans up potentially damaging language from existing law, such as taking away affirmative defense and making exceptions which supports say alleviates legal burdens for medical providers. The bill now allows treatment for entopic and molar pregnancies which are dangerous complications to mothers.

“There is something in the consensus of people that goes, it’s illegal. You know and adding to that I think we need to make a culture of life in North Dakota, where abortion is unthinkable, so we have passed a bunch of laws through that add to that support to alternative to abortion,” said Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

Now the bill would allow abortions in cases of rape or incest, but only until six weeks. Those against the bill say this period of time is too narrow and could force women who are raped to carry to term because they might not know they are pregnant.

“As of today abortion is safe and legal in North Dakota and it needs to stay that way. Doctors should never be put in a position of choosing between practicing ethical standards of care and breaking the law,” said Katie Christensen director of ND Planned Parenthood.

Back in March the North Dakota Supreme Court allowed the abortion ban to remain blocked while the lawsuit over if it proceeds.

