8th graders winning Earth Day patch promotes preservation

Earth Day patches
Earth Day patches(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish is hosting its annual “Earth Day Patch Contests.” K through 12 students from across the state have designed patches to recognize the day. The winning design is made into a patch that’s given to different schools and community groups. They’ll wear that patch when participating in cleanup projects across North Dakota.

When eight-grader Brooke Livingston found out the contest was back again, she got to work.

Brooke Livingston discovered her talent when she was just a little kid. With time, her skills have developed. “For the church I’ve done a lot of paintings. I’ve made a big mural for the little kids’ Christmas program. I’ve done bulletin covers,” said Livingston.

Livingston heard about the Game and Fish Patch contest and decided to try her hand. “So, this is the earth. There’s sunflower petals around it, and I did that because one of the things you have to do for the competition is you have to create some sort of aspect of North Dakota,” said Livingston.

Sherry Niesar with Game and Fish gets to review the submissions. She says when she saw Brooke’s, she just knew. “She had a super clean design. It was just a beautiful design,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Education Department Curriculum Specialist Sherry Niesar.

Out of more than 2,500 students, Brooke’s patch caught the judge’s eye.

Then, Brooke got the email she was hoping for. “I got the email in fourth period, in the middle of class. I read the email like 50 times probably. I just couldn’t believe it,” said Livingston.

But the contest is about more than just winning. Neisar says it’s about caring for our natural resources and sparking change. “If they can do one thing - put their trash in the garbage can or don’t take that extra straw - if everybody did one more thing, things would be so much better,” said Niesar. Brooke’s design will now be a part of that legacy. Brooke was the overall winner, but a couple more made the cut. For a list of all winners, visit the Game and Fish website.

