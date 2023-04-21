2022-2023 Snow season ranks number two historically in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re not first you’re last, but in North Dakota, second place means you’re four-tenths away from a record-breaking snowfall, and even though it’s been cold... it’s a hot topic of conversation. Your News Leader checked in with community members to get predictions on whether we’re going to break the record.

This is footage from the 1996-97 blizzard... one of the most memorable winter storms. But 2023 is now second on the record list, and a lot of residents have opinions about that.

“I’m actually surprised we haven’t beaten the record already. I thought we were only like an inch away. And that looks like we have more than an inch of snow. I’m hoping it’ll stop soon though, because I want to be able to drive and I don’t like driving in this weather,” said Kambree Kvamme, Bismarck.

We hit second place during the night...and we’re very close.

“I’m neutral, but everybody’s happy. If we beat it makes you feel good because it could get for five, six months,” said Ron Harm, Bismarck.

Bismarck has an official measurement site... and Rick Krolak with the National Weather Service takes four measurements per day at 1 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 a.m., and 7 a.m.

“Usually during an event that we know that’s coming up, we’ll go out there we’ll measure generally. We officially report the totals every six hours, and then we summarize it every day at the end of the day,” Rick Krolak, program leader National Weather Service.

They use two methods to measure at the National Weather Service.

“We have a snowboard and officially that’s actually our snowfall measuring area.

And also, the area marked in the middle of the field. We got some stakes marked in that.

And we take a combination of a bunch of average measurements when the wind is blowing,” said Krolak.

The snow board helps when there’s a lack of wind because then there’s minimal drifting, and the snow area is for the depth. He uses a ruler and makes sure to push it down in a wide-open area with blowing wind.

We’re four-tenths of an inch away from the TOP SPOT, and we have until June 30th, 2023, to break the record.

