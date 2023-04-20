Wheat cropping market factors

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – While different parts of the world that produce agricultural products are experiencing dry conditions, wheat growers in North Dakota haven’t started planting yet because it’s still too wet.

Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, said ideally wheat farmers plant early, but if the weather continues to delay seeding, there is still time to get crops in the ground.

“We don’t foresee producers being in the field until maybe the first week of May, maybe the middle of May, and obviously the later that might get, the market is going to react to that,” said Olson.

She said some of the biggest factors in market prices include Ukraine’s limited exports and the quality of the production.

