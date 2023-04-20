United Way Center for Opportunity set to open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to Housing North Dakota, more than 1,000 people received shelter care in Bismarck in 2019, and up until now, the United Way Emergency Shelter has been getting by with the limited resources they have.

But on Thursday, the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is opening a brand-new space. The facility will be able to accommodate more men, women and families with more beds and bathrooms. Right now, all people living in the shelter are sharing one bathroom. It will also allow them to bring community resources under one roof to educate and assist those in the shelter.

“The YMCA is going to come down and provide child watch here, that is going to be for homeless families or people with children that want to schedule job interviews that need one-on-one support and counseling in order to get out of homelessness,” said Jena Gullo, executive director for the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

The grand opening for the United Way Center for Opportunity will be on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at 1140 12th Street in Bismarck. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the new facility.

