Sioux Falls woman calls in hoax shooter threat to Herreid school to escape authorities

HERREID, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - School was called off for Herreid students on Thursday after a woman tried to escape authorities by claiming an armed male was in the school.

Mercedes Klingman of Sioux Falls was pulled over two miles south of Herreid on U.S. Highway 83 on Wednesday for driving a stolen silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Wientjes pulled over Klingman, age 44, at 3:58 p.m.

From there, a scary series of events ensued.

”Initially, she would not follow any commands to exit the vehicle. She made a comment that she had dropped a male off at the school with a gun. She then rolled up her window and fled,” said Wientjes.

Wientjes and another deputy pursued Klingman at speeds exceeding 115 mph for two miles, but then, they received word from dispatch that a female had called to report that there was a male in the Herreid school with a gun.

”We terminated the pursuit, obviously, and turned around a high-tailed it for the Herreid school,” said Wientjes.

The deputies arrived at the school within minutes and immediately cleared students and staff from the building. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received help from seven other law enforcement agencies in conducting a thorough search of the school.

”It was determined that there was never a male in the school with a gun,” said Wientjes.

It turns out an intruder had been in the building just eight minutes before Klingman was pulled over, but it was actually Klingman.

“We did observe on the school’s camera footage a female, who was identified as Klingman, attempting to enter the school in the front entrances. She was able to make entrance into the school. She proceeded to the office, she appeared to grab some documentation and left the school,” said Wientjes.

It appeared that Klingman was unarmed when she entered the school and caused no injury. Wientjes said he believes Klingman is the one who called 911 while being pursued.

The threat was enough for Herreid to call off school on Thursday.

”The superintendent didn’t feel comfortable with a suspect still outstanding. We didn’t know if it was a hoax call at the time that school was called off,” said Wientjes.

At 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a rural resident stating he had given Klingman a ride to a motel in Mobridge after her vehicle had broken down near his home. The resident was unaware of the events that had occurred earlier that day. Klingman identified herself by name to the resident and authorities later identified the vehicle as the stolen Chevrolet Impala.

Shortly afterwards, law enforcement took Klingman into custody at the motel in Mobridge. There was no firearm found on Klingman or in the vehicle.

Klingman is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond at the Hughes County Jail. She was charged with felony terroristic threats, felony aggravated eluding of law enforcement, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, and obstructing law enforcement.

Although it turned out to be a hoax, Wientjes said the circumstance was still very scary.

”I have an eight-year-old son in 3rd grade at the school, so I’m very relieved it was not the real thing, but it’s still a very scary situation for parents and students alike,” said Wientjes.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said there appears to be no further threat to the public.

