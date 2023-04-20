Progress of retaining wall behind Minot Auditorium

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The wall behind the Minot Auditorium has been a structure of safety for those in the area up until recently.

When cracks began to form near the foundation, City Engineer Lance Meyer said they knew they had to act fast.

Meyer said the impact of this construction is constrained to those near the worksite. However, there are a lot of students that walk from school to the library that climb near and around the wall, not to mention citizens walking past on a daily basis.

If the wall were not reconstructed, the ground beneath could break apart, and slide down the hill.

“We were concerned if we had a big rain or something like that, that the wall could potentially collapse and damage police cars or people that are standing next to the wall,” said Meyer.

The auditorium’s foundation could also be compromised if the wall failed.

Meyer said they hope to have work completed by early July, securing the wall for at least another half-century.

Meyer also said they have plans to do a lot of safety enhancements around the city over the next couple of years. Some of which will include signal upgrades to enhance pedestrian safety as well as sidewalk improvements.

Locations impacted within the next year will include Edison, Bel-Air and Hiawatha.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.