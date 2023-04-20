Pickleball fans, rejoice! Minot Parks adding more courts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The pickleball craze continues to sweep the nation.

Those in Minot who enjoy the sport will soon have more courts to play on!

The Minot Park District will be adding eight pickleball courts to Roosevelt Park this August.

They’ll replace the three tennis courts at the park.

Construction starts this spring.

Minot Junior Golf Association gave the Parks District a large portion of funds for the construction.

