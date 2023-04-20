Not guilty pleas entered in Minot bar shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 39-year-old Alabama man accused of firing a gun inside a Minot bar in February and injuring two people pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.

Theophris Drake waived his right to a preliminary hearing before entering not guilty pleas to a B felony charge and four C felonies.

According to a criminal affidavit, investigators said Drake opened fire inside the Dakota Lounge following a dispute shortly after midnight Feb. 4th.

Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds. One victim’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening. The other person was treated and released within hours of the incident.

Drake faces two counts of aggravated assault, as well terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence, according to online records.

He remains out on bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 24. Trial dates have not been set.

