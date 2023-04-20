Large scale compost ingredients’ impact on plant growth

Large scale compost ingredients
Large scale compost ingredients(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some producers use large-scale compost or both compost and fertilizer in their farming operations, however, the wrong compost could impede crop growth.

Seth Boechler, Menoken Farm manager, says compost that uses alfalfa hay would be incompatible with growing another crop in the same plant family.

He said the byproduct of herbicides from the wrong plant group could impact yields.

“I would say the most important thing to know is where your ingredients are coming from and if you can source locally,” said Boechler.

He said Menoken Farm collects most of its compost from other farmers in their area.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center announces grand opening schedule
Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring

Latest News

ChatGPT
Higher education administrators discuss ChatGPT and artificial intelligence used for schoolwork
Missouri River
It’s National North Dakota Day!
New device to detect if driver is high
ND law enforcement piloting project to combat drugged drivers
Tennis and pickleball courts are available for players to start using.
Seasonal park facilities opening in Bismarck