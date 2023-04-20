Large scale compost ingredients’ impact on plant growth

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some producers use large-scale compost or both compost and fertilizer in their farming operations, however, the wrong compost could impede crop growth.

Seth Boechler, Menoken Farm manager, says compost that uses alfalfa hay would be incompatible with growing another crop in the same plant family.

He said the byproduct of herbicides from the wrong plant group could impact yields.

“I would say the most important thing to know is where your ingredients are coming from and if you can source locally,” said Boechler.

He said Menoken Farm collects most of its compost from other farmers in their area.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.