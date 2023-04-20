Icy conditions cause vehicle rollover; man sustains life-threatening injuries

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A 26-year-old man is dealing with life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle rollover near Watford City this morning.

Police say the man was driving westbound on Highway 73 roughly 18 miles east of Watford City when icy conditions and flurries caused him to lose control of his vehicle. He entered a ditch and the vehicle rolled, where the driver was ejected.

He was taken to Minot to be treated. Police add that the man was not wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

