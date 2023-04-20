Higher education administrators discuss ChatGPT and artificial intelligence used for schoolwork

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ChatGPT and artificial intelligence are gaining popularity with students who complete assignments using the website, but is it ethical and fair?

AI is rapidly becoming an educational source for students.

This is ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool that allows the user to ask a question and get answers, which has opened a complicated conversation among education administrators.

“Now we’re building on to actually a study group led by the University of North Dakota of the 11 campuses, on the implications of Chat GPT AI on student learning, both positive and negative. Meaning the positive benefits of this, but also plagiarism is one of the key things, it can literally write essays and has passed MBA sections of exams,” said Mark R. Hagerott, chancellor for the North Dakota University System.

Hagerott sees how AI can be used in positive and negative ways. Students also have opinions on how it should be used at the university level.

“Me personally, I don’t think I would ever use it. I mean, I’ve heard of it, and I’ve never even looked into it because I don’t think it’s right, and I personally would like to know how to do my job, especially because I go to a two-year college and getting my education is really important to me,” said Emma Bock, a freshman at Bismarck State College.

BSC has established a guideline for ChatGPT and if students don’t reference it, it violates the school’s academic honesty policy.

“We already have rules about plagiarism. All of them have handbooks. And just like if you go to Wikipedia, and you copy and paste, you have to reference this. So this is just one step up but now you’re referencing almost a low-level intelligence algorithm that wrote something that doesn’t have a lot of footnotes,” said Hagerott.

ChatGPT was just launched in November 2022, leaving administrators little time to regulate it, and educators say they’re shocked at how quickly it’s developed.

“As a former English teacher, my first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do with this if people can just have artificial intelligence writing papers for them?’” said Dr. Amy Juhala, dean of humanities, arts and sciences at BSC.

BSC is holding faculty development days to help gain a better understanding of AI. They also have found one way professors can make sure students don’t use it.

“Is that ChatGPT doesn’t know how to reference information from the class. It doesn’t know how to reference specific things from say a textbook,” said Juhala.

Faculty members can also run work they think might have used AI through ZeroGPT, which can detect if it was used.

The North Dakota University System is going to continue the discussion around ChatGPT and similar platforms.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.