Herreid School closed Thursday due to intruder

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown person attempted to enter the school on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERREID, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown person attempted to enter the school on Wednesday.

On their Facebook page, the school district said someone tried to enter the school twice around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The person did not get in, but aroused concerns. Students who were at the school were told to leave and police were called. Authorities reportedly caught up with the suspect.

Details are limited at this time, but an investigation is ongoing. No information on arrests or charges has been released at this time.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday evening as well.

