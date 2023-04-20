Herreid School closed Thursday after alleged gunman tries to enter

By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT
HERREID, S.D. (KFYR) - A traffic stop two miles south of Herreid, South Dakota on Wednesday led law enforcement to pursue an alleged gunman inside the Herreid school.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deputy stopped a stolen vehicle south of Herreid at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but the female driver refused commands to exit the vehicle.  The driver then took off, heading south and a vehicle pursuit ensued.  A 911 call then came in from a female stating that a male was in the Herreid school with a gun.  The pursuit was then suspended, and deputies responded to the school.

Within minutes, deputies arrived at the school and began clearing classrooms, but no one with a gun was found.  No one was hurt in the incident and students were then allowed to reenter the school.

The initial investigation suggests that the suspect attempted to enter the school, but doors were locked, and the suspect is believed to have left the area. Officials say the suspect is not a current threat to the community.

Herreid schools are closed on Thursday, April 20 as a precaution as the investigation continues.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, McPherson Country Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobridge Police Department.

