Grand Forks officially terminates Fufeng Deal

FuFeng Project
FuFeng Project(KFYR-TV)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city officials have officially decided to terminate the development agreement between the city and Fufeng USA Inc. on Thursday, April 20.

City officials made the decision based off a January 27, 2023 determination by the US Government and the United States Air Force, saying it posed a significant threat to national security, and a short and long-term threat to operations being done at the Air Force base in Grand Forks.

Back in February, the Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, citing certain national security concerns.

Grand Forks will also demand and look to obtain funds from the Letter of Credit for the costs, expenses, and fees by the City under the Development Agreement made.

Previous Coverage:
Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project
Senators call for review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase near Grand Forks
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in February shooting
New Town man sentenced for February shooting
Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center announces grand opening schedule
A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse

Latest News

The 39-year-old Theophris Drake, who is out on bond, faces two counts of aggravated assault, as...
Not guilty pleas entered in Minot bar shooting
Narcotics bust in Williston
Update: Bond set in narcotics bust in Williston
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 4/20/23
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 4/20/23
Lease transparency
HB 1288 seeks to improve public lease transparency after AG building controversy