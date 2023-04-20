Andrew Winczewski signs to throw at VSCU

Andrew Winczewski
Andrew Winczewski(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior Andrew Winczewski signed his National Letter of Intent to join the track and field team at Valley City State University on Wednesday.

Andrew played football and was also a student manager for the Magicians boys basketball team.

“Freshman year, everything was almost going down for me because of COVID. My anxiety was on the rise and I was struggling emotionally at one point. Once sophomore year came up and I started getting into track and getting back into throwing again... it led me here,” said Andrew.

Andrew said that he will study social science education.

“Even if you think that you’re struggling and you don’t believe that you can get far in life, all I can say is to keep working and don’t try to burden yourself with the past. Always look at the future. The future is always looking bright, no matter what the present may hold for you,” said Andrew.

He added that he hopes to become a social studies teacher, just like his father Dean Winczewski.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center announces grand opening schedule
Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring

Latest News

TJ Olson
Sports Spotlight: Century’s TJ Olson
Weston Knox
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minotauros defenseman Weston Knox
Jaime Richter Linton-HMB
Jaime Richter resigns as Linton-HMB volleyball coach
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 4/18/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/18/2023