Williston group donates more than $44,000 to erase student lunch debt

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School lunches and who pays for them has been a hot topic this legislative session. One group in Williston is working to help parents and students out without any state funding.

The Williston Education Association gathered donations from the community to help erase student lunch debt in the Williston Basin School District number seven. $44,250 was given out.

“We are always trying to really focus on students and what’s best for kids. And, you know, having the negative lunch balance hanging over a kid’s account because they can’t afford to pay or have some situation going on, that affects both kids and parents,” said WEA President Eric Rooke.

One anonymous donor gave $39,000 and the money almost completely erased the lunch debt in the district.

