United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minotauros defenseman Weston Knox

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Weston Knox’s favorite memory of this season isn’t a memory at all

“Having the privilege to wear that and the opportunity to show respect for them meant a lot,” said Weston.

It’s a jersey that honored the millions of men and women who have served our country.

“It means the world to me. Obviously, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this if it weren’t for them,” said Weston.

After just one season in Minot, Weston is already pretty popular.

“I think they’re excited to see that he has Air Force by his name. Especially with (Minot Air Force Base) in Minot. It’s a great opportunity for people to cheer him on and for him to be a fan favorite,” said Braden Fischer, a forward on the Minotauros.

Weston is committed to playing hockey at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“It means a lot. It means a huge opportunity for me to experience life,” said Weston.

His on-ice commitment is attached to another.

“We have a long history of that. It’s an honor to join that group of the family,” said Weston.

After graduation, Weston will become the next member of his family to join the Air Force.

“He’s been one of the leaders of our team. He’s stepping up in big times, scoring goals for us and jumping into the boards. He’s having a lot of fun,” said Braden.

Weston is originally from Andover, Minn.

“Some of the kids will say ‘Minnesota nice.’ He’s a nice kid,” said Braden.

He has found his second home.

“Everywhere you go, in hockey or life, you hope your name always has an impact on people,” said Weston.

His commitment will be his impact.

The Minotauros play the Austin Bruins in the first round of the Robertson Cup this Friday and Saturday in Austin, Minn.

Minot will host game three and game four (if necessary) on April 28 and 29 at the MAYSA Arena.

